FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
ISS recommends voting against ten Mylan board nominees
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 中午12点00分 / 2 个月前

ISS recommends voting against ten Mylan board nominees

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Influential proxy firm ISS on Monday urged shareholders of generic drugmaker Mylan NV to vote against most of the company's nominees to its board of directors, ahead of a shareholder meeting later this month.

Mylan has come under fire for sharply increasing the price of EpiPen and classifying the life-saving treatment as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to much smaller rebates to state Medicaid programs. Mylan faces multiple investigations.

"All incumbent directors should be considered accountable for material failures of risk oversight over a number of years, when warning signs were available to (Mylan) but no actions appear to have been taken," ISS said in a report, citing an erosion in "shareholder value" as a result of the EpiPen controversy.

ISS recommended that shareholders vote against ten of Mylan's director nominees including CEO Heather Bresch, President Rajiv Malik and Chairman Robert Coury.

The proxy firm, however, backed new director nominee Sjoerd Vollenbregt.

Mylan met with ISS last week and discussed the role of Coury in growing the company, and defended his compensation, which was more than $97 million in 2016. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below