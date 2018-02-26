FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 1:05 PM

Mylan director Wendy Cameron to retire from board

1 分钟阅读

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Monday non-executive director Wendy Cameron, who had been under investor pressure to step down, will retire.

Cameron used to head Mylan’s compensation committee when director Robert Coury came under fire for his near $100 million pay package last year, at a time of growing backlash from U.S. consumers over the price of the company’s life-saving allergy treatment EpiPen.

More than a third of the investors voting at the generic drugmaker’s annual meeting last year cast votes against Coury, while over half voted against Cameron.

The company said it had nominated Pauline van der Meer Mohr for election to its board. (Reporting by Manas Mishra In Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

