Drugmaker Mylan's revenue drops 2.3 percent
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月6日

Drugmaker Mylan's revenue drops 2.3 percent

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Mylan NV reported a 2.3 percent decline in third-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by lower sales in North America.

The company’s net earnings were $88.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included litigation-related expenses of $558 million.

Total revenue fell to $2.99 billion from $3.06 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

