FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Senior Nasdaq fixed income executive Shay leaves exchange
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午5点49分 / 11 天前

Senior Nasdaq fixed income executive Shay leaves exchange

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - John Shay, head of Nasdaq Inc's global fixed income and commodities, has left the exchange operator after less than 10 months on the job, according to a memo on Monday seen by Reuters.

Thomas Wittman, head of global trading and market services at Nasdaq, will take over Shay's responsibilities, Wittman said in the memo to clients.

Shay, who joined Nasdaq in October, made the decision to leave, the memo said, without elaborating.

Shay, who had worked for Virtu Financial from 2012 to 2016, helped expand Nasdaq's commodities offering in Europe and enhance products on the exchange's U.S. Treasury platform, the memo said. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below