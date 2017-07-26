FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点23分 / 10 天前

Nasdaq's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc's second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by a jump in revenue in its market services business that oversees transactions, clearing and settlement services.

Nasdaq's net income rose to $147 million, or 87 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $70 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of transaction-based expenses, rose 7.7 percent to $602 million, Nasdaq said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

