January 31, 2018 / 2:48 PM / 2 days ago

Lebanon will protect maritime borders from Israel - energy minister

1 分钟阅读

BEIRUT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon vowed to protect its maritime borders from Israeli threats, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Wednesday.

“Lebanon will use all available methods to fend off the Israeli aggression that was announced today,” he said in televised comments.

Israel described as “very provocative” a Lebanese offshore oil and gas exploration tender in disputed territory on the countries’ maritime border, and urged international firms not to bid. Lebanese President Michel Aoun described the comments as “a threat”. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
