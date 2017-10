Sept 25 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis SA said on Monday it appointed Joseph LaVorgna as chief economist for the Americas, and will report to Denis Prouteau, head of global markets research and Kevin Alexander, head of global markets and investment banking Americas.

Prior to joining Natixis, LaVorgna spent 20 years at Deutsche Bank AG where he was the chief U.S. economist since 2004. He left the German bank in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong)