FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French bank Natixis' Q3 profits rise, beating expectations
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月7日 / 下午4点44分 / 更新于 13 小时前

French bank Natixis' Q3 profits rise, beating expectations

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Investment bank Natixis said on Tuesday that its third-quarter net income had increased by 29 percent, as a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped offset a weaker environment for trading.

Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income rose to 383 million euros ($443 million). Analysts had expected a 15 percent increase in profits to 342 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 15 percent over the period to 2.21 billion euros, Natixis added.

“These achievements provide a sound basis to begin executing on our new strategic plan which will be unveiled on November 20,” the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8645 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below