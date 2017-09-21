FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada faces website glitch -Bbg
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日

National Bank of Canada faces website glitch -Bbg

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A glitch in National Bank of Canada’s website may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers, Bloomberg reported, citing an email statement from the bank.

Some people filling out an electronic form on the bank's website could have seen data provided by a previous customer, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2fl8ZOb)

The cause was human error in setting up the form, Bloomberg reported, adding that the bank was offering free credit monitoring to customers who may have been affected.

The bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

