UPDATE 1-Nat'l Bank of Canada says tech glitch may have exposed customer data

Sept 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth largest lender, said on Thursday a website glitch earlier this week may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers.

Some people may have seen other customer’s data while filling an electronic form on the bank’s website due to the glitch, the lender said in an email statement.

National Bank said human error in setting up the form was the reason for the glitch and that it was offering free credit monitoring to affected customers.

No address, social insurance number or any banking information were disclosed, the bank said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)