LPC: KKR lines up US$2.25bn of loans for Nature’s Bounty buy

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co has lined up a syndicate of banks including Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, HSBC and Mizuho to underwrite the debt financing for its leveraged buyout of U.S. vitamin and nutritional supplement maker Nature’s Bounty Co, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

KKR is buying a majority stake in Nature's Bounty from private equity rival The Carlyle Group. This is KKR's second acquisition of a company in the health and wellness space this week, and follows the US$2.8 billion purchase of health information website WebMD Health Corp.

The debt package will feature US$1.9bn of Credit Suisse-led terms loans that are expected to be split into US$1.4bn and US$500m first and second priorities, respectively, two of the sources said. The credit facility will include a US$350m asset-based revolver led by BAML, said these sources.

The acquisition is based off of Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of more than US$300m, two of the sources said.

KKR, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and RBC declined to comment. BAML, Mizuho and HSBC did not respond to requests for comment.

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Nature's Bounty, formerly known as NBTY, announced in June it would sell its UK-headquartered health and wellness retail chain Holland & Barrett to investment company LetterOne’s retail arm L1 Retail for GBP$1.77bn.

KKR is buying a majority stake in the remaining consumer products business, which includes Nature's Bounty’s eponymous brand and others such as Sundown Naturals, MET-Rx, Pure Protein, Puritan’s Pride and Organic Dr.

The brands are sold directly to consumers and distributed to supermarkets, drug stores and wholesale clubs.

Carlyle, Nature's Bounty’s existing owner, said it acquired Nature’s Bounty in 2010 for US$4bn. Carlyle will hold onto a significant stake in the company. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)