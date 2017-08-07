FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects Navient bid to dismiss U.S. lawsuit
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日 / 下午1点19分 / 6 天内

Judge rejects Navient bid to dismiss U.S. lawsuit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania federal judge has rejected Navient Corp's bid to dismiss a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing the nation's largest student loan servicer of misleading millions of borrowers and driving up their loan repayment costs.

In a decision late Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani said the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had authority to sue without first engaging in rulemaking.

He also rejected Navient's argument that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the CFPB itself is unconstitutional.

Navient did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.

The CFPB had accused Navient of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," including by providing bad information, processing payments incorrectly and failing to fix known problems.

Navient was split off from Sallie Mae in 2014. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

