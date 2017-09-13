FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navistar CEO sees 2018 better than 2017 for U.S. truck orders
2017年9月13日

Navistar CEO sees 2018 better than 2017 for U.S. truck orders

1 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. orders for the heavy-duty Class 8 trucks that haul freight along America’s highways should be higher in 2018 than 2017, truck maker Navistar International Corp’s top executive said on Wednesday.

Chief executive officer Troy Clarke said in a phone interview with Reuters Class 8 truck orders should continue at their current rate into 2018 and that Navistar’s third-quarter market share is the highest it has been in three years. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

