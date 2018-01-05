FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neiman Marcus appoints Ralph Lauren exec to succeed CEO Karen Katz

January 5, 2018 / 2:21 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Neiman Marcus appoints Ralph Lauren exec to succeed CEO Karen Katz

1 分钟阅读

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Struggling luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd said it appointed Ralph Lauren executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck to succeed Karen Katz as its chief executive next month.

Katz, a Neiman lifer who has served as CEO since 2010, will retain her board seat after she steps down on Feb. 12, the company said.

Van Raemdonck joins Neiman from luxury apparel manufacturer Ralph Lauren, where he was the group president for Europe, Middle East and Africa and the head of its travel retail business.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
