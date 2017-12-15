FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil unit keeps Neoenergia stake after failed IPO
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

Banco do Brasil unit keeps Neoenergia stake after failed IPO

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - BB Banco de Investimento SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of state-run Banco do Brasil, will keep its 9.35 percent ownership of electricity company Neoenergia SA after the utility canceled plans for an initial public offering, the bank said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Neoenergia, controlled by Spain’s Iberdrola through a 52.4 percent stake, withdrew plans for primary and secondary share offerings, which was announced in August, as pricing fell short of its domestic shareholders’ expectations. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below