FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 24, 2018 / 12:20 AM / a day ago

Judge revokes permit for Energy Transfer Partners' Louisiana crude oil pipeline

Liz Hampton

1 分钟阅读

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday revoked a permit for Energy Transfer Partners’ Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline, halting work on a portion of the project following protests by local and environmental groups.

The decision by a U.S. District court judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, underscores the growing clashes between energy pipeline operators expanding operations to accommodate new oil and gas flows from U.S. shale fields and environmentalists concerned about spills and other hazards. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below