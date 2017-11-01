FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Imperial Brands buying UK nicotine liquids maker Nerudia
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 下午1点13分 / 更新于 17 小时前

UPDATE 1-Imperial Brands buying UK nicotine liquids maker Nerudia

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands is buying Nerudia, a UK maker of nicotine liquids for e-cigarettes, as the British tobacco company seeks to expand its portfolio of cigarette alternatives.

“Nerudia is a young and dynamic business and we’re delighted to confirm an acquisition which significantly enhances our innovation capabilities in the next generation products sector,” an Imperial spokesman said on Wednesday.

Four-year-old Nerudia manufactures nicotine liquids used in e-cigarettes and provides services to help gain regulatory compliance in the vaping industry in Europe and the United States. A spokeswoman for the Liverpool-based company was not available for immediate comment.

Imperial Brands - maker of Kool, Winston and Gauloises cigarettes - lags larger rivals Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco in the nascent vaping market.

It has so far stuck to e-cigarettes that use liquid, whereas the others are also rolling out tobacco-based vaping devices.

The Imperial spokesman declined to disclose the value of the deal.

Imperial shares were up 0.8 percent at 1254 GMT in London, outperforming the FTSE 100, which was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below