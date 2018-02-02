Nestle to respond to baby milk criticism in coming days

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nestle will respond in the coming days to a research report that accused the world’s largest food company of putting profit before science.

The report by the Changing Markets Foundation said Nestle has many inconsistencies across its world-leading range of infant formula products and casts doubt on the credibility of some of its health claims.

“The report raises important points, which we want to assess in detail,” a Nestle spokesman said. “We will respond to the concerns and recommendations of the report in the coming days.”

The report said it looked at the infant milk products Nestle sells for babies under 12 months old in 40 different countries, comparing the marketing claims and ingredients in more than 70 products.

The report comes against the backdrop of an unrelated baby milk health scare involving France’s Lactalis. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)