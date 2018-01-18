FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:03 PM

REFILE-Nestle nominates three board directors to help advance strategy

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to fix Reuters Instrument Code on Inditex)

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nestle proposed three new independent directors to its board on Thursday, as the world’s largest food company seeks to accelerate its transformation into a health-conscious company.

Pablo Isla, chief executive of Zara-owner Inditex, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted and Kimberly Ross, former chief financial officer of Baker Hughes will stand for election at Nestle’s next annual general meeting in April.

“As Nestle advances its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy for accelerated growth in targeted consumer products categories and for sustainable shareholder value creation, each of these nominees brings a unique depth of experience and expertise that will be directly relevant to Nestlé,” said Chairman Paul Bulcke in a statement.

Three current directors - Andreas Koopmann, Steven Hoch and Naina Lal Kidwai - will retire at the AGM. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft)

