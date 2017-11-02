FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle to use cage-free eggs by 2020
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
深度分析
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午3点30分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Nestle to use cage-free eggs by 2020

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nestle, the world’s largest packaged foods company, said it aims to use only eggs from hens that live outside of cages, becoming the latest foodmaker to react to concerns about animal welfare.

The Swiss company, whose products including ice cream, mayonnaise and pastries all use eggs, said it wants to make the change by 2020 in Europe and the United States and by 2025 elsewhere.

A company spokesman said tens of millions of chickens would be positively affected by the change.

Nestle’s rivals that have already made similar pledges include Kraft Heinz, Conagra and Mondelez International as well as chains like McDonald’s , Wal-Mart and 7-Eleven.

French food services company Sodexo, which provides catering at retirement homes and military bases, in August said it would beat its goal to source only cage-free eggs worldwide by 2025.

Some governments are considering laws aimed at protecting laying hens by giving them more room to roam.

In California, rules require that hens, pigs and calves must be able to stand up and lie down in quarters where they can fully extend their limbs. This year, the Humane Society of the United States, an animal rights group, introduced a new measure in the state that would require all eggs come from cage-free birds.

Reporting by John Revill and John Miller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below