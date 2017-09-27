FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle to invest $320 mln in U.S. pet food factory
2017年9月27日 / 下午2点38分 / 21 天前

Nestle to invest $320 mln in U.S. pet food factory

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle said on Wednesday it would invest $320 million in a new pet food factory and distribution centre in the United States between now and 2023.

Petcare is one of the business areas Nestle identified at its investor seminar on Tuesday as a high-growth category on which it wants to focus capital spending.

The new factory and distribution centre in Hartwell, Georgia, will create as many as 240 new jobs over the next five years, Nestle said in a statement.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

