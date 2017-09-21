FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle to cut up to 450 jobs at Galderma research centre in France
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月21日 / 早上8点42分 / 1 个月前

Nestle to cut up to 450 jobs at Galderma research centre in France

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nestle said it plans to cut up to 450 jobs at a research and development centre for its skin health business Galderma in southern France, as it seeks to make the underperforming unit more efficient.

Nestle’s Galderma business, which Nestle took over from its joint venture partner L‘Oreal in 2014, will cut as many as 450 of 550 jobs at the R&D centre in Sophia Antipolis near Nice, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The move follows Nestle’s announcement last month that it would close a skin cream factory in Switzerland, with the potential loss of 190 jobs, and shift production elsewhere in response to a slowdown.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below