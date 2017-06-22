FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
2017年6月22日

Nestle's Gerber baby food unit on the lookout for acquisitions

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON/ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Nestle's Gerber baby food business could make acquisitions and sign partnerships with innovative startups to fuel growth in its home market, the United States, and in the fast-growing Chinese market, the division's head told Reuters

"We're always looking at the landscape...We're looking for somebody that's differentiated, another brand, the type that would bring new capabilities in the organisation," Gerber Chief Executive Bill Partyka said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

He said Gerber was developing strategic relationships, notably some angel investments in small startups.

"That's where we really want to have the conversation, what the future of baby nutrition could look like. We're not ready to release details on that, but it's definitely a big part of our growth platform," Partyka said.

Nestle, which bought Gerber in 2007 and acquired Wyeth from Pfizer in 2012, is the global leader in infant nutrition with a 22.2 percent market share in 2016, according to Euromonitor International. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas)

