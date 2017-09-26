FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle says approach to L'Oreal stake unchanged
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 上午9点25分 / 22 天前

Nestle says approach to L'Oreal stake unchanged

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nestle said on Tuesday its approach to its 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm L‘Oreal was unchanged after the death of L‘Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt last week triggered speculation of an ownership shake-up.

“Our approach to the L‘Oreal investment is currently not changing,” Chief Executive Mark Schneider told investors at the food group’s investor seminar in London after offering condolences to the Bettencourt family.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below