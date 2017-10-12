FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPC-Nestle completes €11bn annual loan refinancing
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月12日 / 中午11点40分 / 6 天前

LPC-Nestle completes €11bn annual loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nestle has renewed its existing syndicated credit facilities for a total of €11bn equivalent, lead bank Citigroup said in a statement.

The financing extends an existing five-year loan by a further year and also includes a €6.5bn equivalent one-year loan refinancing.

Nestle exercised the first one-year extension option on a €4.5bn equivalent, five-year revolving credit facility that was originally signed in October 2016.

It also agreed a €6.5bn equivalent, one-year revolving credit facility to refinance an existing €6bn one-year loan, that was also signed last October.

The facilities are used primarily to backstop the company’s short-term debt.

The financing closed significantly oversubscribed thanks to the strong support of Nestle’s relationship banks and the company’s high credit quality.

Although both S&P and Fitch both downgraded Nestle by one notch to AA- in June, Moody’s continues to rate the company at Aa2.

Citigroup was active bookrunner, while Banco Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, ING Belgium, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada, Societe Generale and UBS Switzerland participated as bookrunners. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below