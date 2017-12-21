FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle expects to sell U.S. confectionery business in first quarter
December 21, 2017

Nestle expects to sell U.S. confectionery business in first quarter

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nestle expects to sell its U.S. confectionery business in the first quarter of 2018, following a review launched earlier this year.

Nestle said in June it was exploring strategic options for the business, which includes Butterfinger and BabyRuth.

The review was limited to the United States, where Nestle is No. 4 behind Mars, Hershey and Mondelez International .

“Our strategic review has led to us deciding to divest the business and a robust sale process is currently underway which we expect to conclude in Q1 2018,” a spokeswoman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

