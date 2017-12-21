FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nestle expects to sell U.S. confectionery business in first quarter
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
December 21, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Nestle expects to sell U.S. confectionery business in first quarter

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nestle expects to sell its U.S. confectionery business in the first quarter of 2018, following a review launched earlier this year as part of efforts to improve performance at the world’s largest packaged food company.

Nestle said in June it was exploring strategic options for the more than $900 million per year business, which includes Butterfinger and BabyRuth.

The review was limited to the United States, where Nestle is No. 4 behind Mars, Hershey and Mondelez International .

“Our strategic review has led to us deciding to divest the business and a robust sale process is currently underway which we expect to conclude in Q1 2018,” a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Nestle’s chief executive Mark Schneider said in September that about 10 percent of the group’s sales would change in the mid-term as a result of buying and selling assets.

Nestle has been trying to make itself into a “nutrition, health and wellness” company by reducing sugar, fat and salt in its products and moving into health-related businesses. Earlier this month, it announced a deal to buy Canadian vitamin maker Atrium Innovations.

Nestle has stressed that its decision to sell the U.S. confectionery business is more about its weak competitive position rather than chocolate being unhealthy.

“Overall, confectionery category remains very attractive for the company,” Marco Settembri, Nestle’s head of Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said in September.

The company has developed a new technology with the potential to reduce sugar in some products without affecting the taste. It has said it would begin to use it next year.

$1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman

