FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle frontrunner for Merck KGaA's consumer health business - Bloomberg
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 2:14 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Nestle frontrunner for Merck KGaA's consumer health business - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nestle is the frontrunner to buy Merck KGaA’s consumer health unit that could fetch as much as $5 billion, financial news service Bloomberg said on Wednesday, quoting unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg said Nestle had submitted the highest offer and Merck was likely to select a winner during the first quarter, but might also choose not to sell the assets after all.

It quoted sources saying that generic drugmaker Perrigo and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada had dropped out of the process, while Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Mylan NV were still suitors for the business.

A spokeswoman for Nestle said the company was not commenting on rumours. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below