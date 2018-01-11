Nestle says sells Australian chocolate brand Violet Crumble

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle said on Thursday it was selling its Australian chocolate bar Violet Crumble to local confectionery group Robern Menz for an undisclosed sum.

Nestle said in a statement it remained committed to manufacturing other confectionery brands, such as KitKat, Milkybar, Allens and Soothers in Australia.

Nestle is in the middle of a portfolio review as it seeks to get rid of underperforming brands and gear its business more towards health and wellness. It is expected to pick a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of this week, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)