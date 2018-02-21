FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 3:58 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Nestle says negotiating with retailers to end pricing row

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle said on Wednesday it was negotiating with customers to end a boycott of its products by several European retailers in a row over pricing.

“We regret that our consumers cannot currently access Nestle products in some stores in Europe. We continue to negotiate in good faith and hope to find an amicable solution soon to this highly regrettable situation,” a spokesman for the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups said in a statement.

European buying group AgeCore that counts Germany’s Edeka and France’s Intermarche among its members has stopped ordering Nestle products over pricing issues.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields

