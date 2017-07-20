FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
Nestle CEO doesn't rule out larger buys in health ops -Manager Magazin
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月20日 / 中午12点04分 / 16 天前

Nestle CEO doesn't rule out larger buys in health ops -Manager Magazin

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider does not rule out larger acquisitions in health-science operations to prop up sales, according to Germany's Manager Magazin.

"I am not ruling this out," Schneider said when asked whether plans to raise sales of the health-science division to 10 billion Swiss Francs ($10.41 billion) from 2 billion required bigger purchases. "But we are acting prudently."

The company is on track to meet its 2-to-4 percent sales growth target and wants to grow in a medium single-digit range from 2020 in organic terms, Schneider said in an interview published on Thursday.

On calls by activist investor Daniel Loeb to sell a stake in L'Oreal, the CEO said: "Nestle has performed exceptionally well with its engagement in L'Oreal for more than 40 years. I have nothing to add to this."

Separately, Schneider said the company has no plans to spin off slower-growing businesses outside its four defined growth areas.

$1 = 0.9607 Swiss francs Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below