Third Point's Loeb compliments Nestle on investor seminar
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 下午4点52分 / 22 天前

Third Point's Loeb compliments Nestle on investor seminar

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The head of activist investor Third Point, which has pushed for change at Nestle, complimented the Swiss company on its investor seminar on Tuesday, saying he could tell a lot of work went into it.

“You did a great job,” Dan Loeb, whose Third Point fund holds a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle, told Nestle’s Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger after his presentation to investors.

Roger replied that it was “teamwork”.

Loeb declined further comment when asked about Nestle’s strategy or the new margin target it set. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Alexander Smith)

