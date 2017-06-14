FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Israel irrigation firm Netafim draws interest from 6 bidders -report
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 上午10点03分 / 2 个月前

Israel irrigation firm Netafim draws interest from 6 bidders -report

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Six international companies and funds have made it to the second round of bidding for buyout group Permira's 61.3 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper said on Wednesday.

The contenders are Mexican chemical firm Mexichem ; U.S. industrial technologies company Fortive Corp , Singapore's Temasek Holdings, U.S. tools maker Stanley Black & Decker, Chinese investment fund Primavera and Chinese pipe maker Ningxia Qinglong.

The sale has set a minimum value of $1.5 billion for the company.

Netafim said in March it had hired Goldman Sachs to handle a possible sale or public offering of the company. Centerview and Bank of America were also appointed to advise on the deal.

The company is hoping for a valuation of between 10 and 12 times its expected 2017 earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around $120 million, a banking source told Reuters in May.

Any offer reflecting a value of more than $1.8 billion allows Permira to force the remaining shareholders to sell their holdings in Netafim, Calcalist said. Kibbutz Hatzerim owns 32.7 percent of Netafim and Kibbutz Magal owns 6 percent.

A spokesman for Netafim declined to comment.

The date of the third round has yet to be set.

Netafim, which has 4,300 employees and 17 factories in 10 countries, provides irrigation products for agriculture, greenhouse and mining applications. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below