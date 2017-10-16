FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月16日 / 晚上8点17分 / 5 天前

Netflix subscriber adds beat St as original shows pull in new viewers

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Video-streaming pioneer Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter as original shows such as the latest season of “Narcos” helped attract more viewers.

The company added 4.45 million subscribers in its international markets in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the 3.69 million analysts had expected, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Netflix added 850,000 subscribers in the United States, compared with the average analyst estimate of 810,000, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Netflix had forecast total subscriber additions of 4.4 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

