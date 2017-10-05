FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix ups monthly subscription fees for two plans
2017年10月5日 / 下午2点26分 / 13 天前

Netflix ups monthly subscription fees for two plans

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has raised the monthly subscription fees for two out of its three main U.S. plans by $1 and $2 respectively, according to details published on the company’s subscription page on Thursday.

The company's midrange plan, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, was increased to $10.99 per month from $9.99, according to the details on the page. nflx.it/2kpEiJk

The top-tier plan, which allows streaming on four screens in high definition, was raised to $13.99 per month from $11.99. The basic plan fee remained at $7.99. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

