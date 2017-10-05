FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Netflix increases monthly subscription fees for two plans
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 下午2点51分 / 13 天前

UPDATE 1-Netflix increases monthly subscription fees for two plans

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on pricing, background and share price)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has raised the monthly subscription fees for two out of its three main U.S. plans by $1 and $2 respectively, according to details published on the company’s subscription page on Thursday.

The company's midrange plan, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, was increased to $10.99 per month from $9.99, according to the details on the page. nflx.it/2kpEiJk

The top-tier plan, which allows streaming on four screens in high definition, was raised to $13.99 per month from $11.99. The basic plan fee remained at $7.99.

Shares of the company rose as much 3.8 percent to $191.40 in morning trading.

The price hikes will only be in the United States and will start in November, depending on users' billing cycles, technology website Mashable reported. on.mash.to/2xYfwDi

The higher pricing comes as the video streaming service spends heavily on getting original content and expanding outside the U.S.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below