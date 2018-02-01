FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018

Dutch gas sector regulator recommends steep cut in Groningen production

THE HAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gas production in the Dutch Groningen field should be cut nearly in half “as soon as possible” to limit the risks of earthquakes in the region, the Dutch gas sector regulator said on Thursday.

In its recommendation to the government, regulator SodM said production in Groningen should be limited to 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, from the current cap of 21.6 bcm.

The regulator said it expects production to be cut further in the future, with a total shutdown possible if necessary, after the northern Dutch region was hit by the strongest earthquake in years last month. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Adrian Croft)

