AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch gas regulator will miss a Jan. 25 deadline to issue a recommendation for production at the Groningen gas field, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The advice will not be finished next week. We hope to have clarity on the timing by Monday (Jan. 22)”, spokeswoman Cynthia Heijne said. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)