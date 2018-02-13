FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 8:12 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Dutch gas producer NAM halts production at two sites on regulator's demand

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch gas company NAM said on Tuesday it had closed production at two sites in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands at the request of the gas sector regulator.

Regulator SodM earlier on Tuesday gave NAM 24 hours to close production at the Maasdijk and Monster fields as the company was pumping up much more gas than agreed.

SodM said NAM produced 85 million cubic metres of gas in Maasdijk and 132 million cubic metres in Monster.

Both sites are outside the Groningen field, where NAM has been ordered to lower production to limit seismic risks. (Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

