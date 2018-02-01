FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:14 PM / in a day

Netherlands aims to cut Groningen production to 12 bcm -minister

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will try to cut annual production at the Groningen gas field to 12 billion cubic metres “as quickly as possible,” news agency ANP quoted the economy minister as saying on Thursday.

Eric Wiebes did not give a timeframe, but said he would provide details by the end of March.

The comment came after the Dutch gas sector regulator SodM earlier on Thursday recommended production be capped below the current rate of 21.6 bcm per year. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)

