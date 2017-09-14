Netherlands to receive LNG cargo from U.S. Sabine Pass plant

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will receive its second-ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass export facility in the United States on Oct. 6, according to shipping data.

The vessel, with a capacity of 166,031 cubic metres, is currently berthed at Sabine Pass, live ship-tracking data shows.

The first delivery from Sabine Pass to the Gate terminal in Rotterdam arrived on June 8 aboard the Arctic Discoverer, a Thomson Reuters analyst said.