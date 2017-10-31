FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dartmouth professors investigated for alleged sexual misconduct
2017年10月31日 / 下午5点37分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Dartmouth professors investigated for alleged sexual misconduct

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Three Dartmouth College psychology professors are under criminal investigation over accusations of sexual misconduct, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said on Tuesday.

The criminal probe comes the week after the Ivy League school said it placed the three men on paid leave from its Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and restricted them from coming on campus, as it investigated the allegations.

“We take these allegations very seriously and are pursuing our own independent investigations in coordination with law enforcement officials,” Phil Hanlon, president of the Hanover, New Hampshire, college said in an e-mail to students, faculty and staff. “I want to say in the most emphatic way possible that sexual misconduct and harassment are unacceptable and have no place at Dartmouth.”

The college identified the three faculty members as Professors Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen.

The three men did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The investigation comes at a time of intense focus on sexual assault and harassment in U.S. institutions from Hollywood to the financial services industry. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Andrew Hay)

