5 天内
Six UPS workers injured by chemical leak at New Hampshire facility
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 下午4点07分 / 5 天内

Six UPS workers injured by chemical leak at New Hampshire facility

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Six workers were treated for respiratory problems on Tuesday after nitric acid leaked from a package at a United Parcel Service distribution facility in southern New Hampshire, a fire official said.

The facility, in Nashua, about 45 miles northwest of Boston, was evacuated following reports of a chemical leak just after 7 a.m. local time, said Nashua Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Karl Gerhard.

Chemical fumes from a package forced temporary evacuation of the facility, UPS said in a written statement. By late morning employees were allowed to return to the facility.

Six workers who reported minor respiratory symptoms went to two area hospitals for treatment, Gerhard said.

"Nitric acid leaked from a package onto an elevated conveyer belt system they use to sort packages," Gerhard said. He added that a contractor was on site cleaning up the spilled product, which leaked through machinery. Operations would likely be affected for "the better part of the day," he said.

UPS said it was cooperating with the Nashua Fire Department. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which monitors safety in the workplace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

