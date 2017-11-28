FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY fines two Lloyd's underwriters, others for unlicensed insurance program
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 晚上6点26分 / 1 天前

NY fines two Lloyd's underwriters, others for unlicensed insurance program

1 分钟阅读

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Two Lloyd’s of London Ltd underwriters and a credit union for United Nations employees are among the entities that have agreed to pay a total of $1.47 million for their roles in an unlicensed life insurance program, New York’s insurance regulator said on Tuesday.

The New York State Department of Financial Services reached a settlement with Lloyd’s underwriters Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates and Beazley Furlonge Ltd brokerage Clements & Co and the United Nations Federal Credit Union, the regulator said. More than 4,300 policies were sold, the regulator said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below