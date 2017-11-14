FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Allianz to buy stake in New York tower valued at $1.95 bln -SL Green
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上8点16分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Allianz to buy stake in New York tower valued at $1.95 bln -SL Green

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp, a major New York property owner, said on Tuesday it agreed to sell a 43 percent interest in a Times Square office tower to the real estate arm of Germany’s Allianz Group in a deal that values the building at $1.95 billion.

The 54-story, 1.86 million square foot (172,800 square meter) building at 1515 Broadway in the heart of the city’s theater district is the international headquarters of Viacom Inc .

SL Green President Andrew Mathias said in a statement that the transaction speaks to the continued strong interest in New York office assets from overseas investors.

Christoph Donner, chief executive of Allianz’ U.S. real estate unit, called the building a trophy asset that will give the firm’s growing New York portfolio significant upside.

Allianz has joint venture interests in three other New York office buildings, he told Reuters.

About 70 percent of the transaction is expected to close on Nov. 30, said SL Green, which is organized as a real estate investment trust. The remainder is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, the company said.

Isaac Zion, SL Green’s co-chief investment officer, said the deal was structured in the most efficient way possible.

The company in July said its goal was to structure the building’s sale in a tax-efficient manner.

SL Green will realize cash proceeds of $416 million after the final close, it said.

The building had mortgage debt of $876.6 million as of Sept. 30, SL Green said in recent regulatory filing.

SL Green acquired a 55 percent stake in the building in May 2002 for $483.5 million, and almost a decade later in April 2011 bought the remainder for $1.21 billion.

In October, SL Green finalized the acquisition with private investment manager RXR Realty of a 48.7 percent stake in Worldwide Plaza with a gross valuation of $1.725 billion. The 49-story tower is a few blocks from 1515 Broadway.

Doug Harmon and Adam Spies of brokerage Cushman & Wakefield represented SL Green in the transaction. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Tom Brown and Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below