February 8, 2018 / 1:41 PM / in a day

New York Times posts quarterly loss as costs rise

1 分钟阅读

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, due to higher costs as the publisher invests heavily to boost online subscriptions amid declining print sales.

The company posted a net loss of $57.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $37.6 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $484.1 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

