NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as publisher by end of December
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as publisher by end of December

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Arthur Sulzberger Jr. will retire as publisher of the New York Times by the end of December and will be replaced by his son A.G. Sulzberger, the New York Times Co said on Thursday.

Sulzberger Jr., 66 , who joined The Times in 1978 as a correspondent, will continue to be the chairman of the board, the company said.

Sulzberger Jr. spearheaded the transformation of the Times into a digital media powerhouse with strong subscription numbers in its digital business amid declining print sales.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

