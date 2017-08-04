FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
UPDATE 2-Newell edges past sales estimates, raises forecast
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 中午11点33分 / 9 天前

UPDATE 2-Newell edges past sales estimates, raises forecast

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds share movement)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sharpie maker Newell Brands Inc's quarterly sales scraped past analysts' estimates as it sold more home fragrances and baby and parenting products.

The company on Friday also raised its full-year sales forecast to $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion from $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion.

Revenue in Newell's biggest business, Live, which sells home fragrances and baby products such as Graco strollers, increased 13.8 percent to $1.28 billion in the quarter.

Net income rose to $223 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $135.2 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Newell earned 87 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 5.1 percent to $4.05 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.95 billion.

Core sales growth, which excludes the impact of currency changes and acquisitions and divestitures rose 2.5 percent.

Shares of the company, which added more than 120 brands through its acquisition of Jarden Corp last year, were largely flat at $52.57 in premarket trading on Friday.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below