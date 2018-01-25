FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 2:59 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

CORRECTED-Newell cuts 2017 forecasts, says exploring strategic options for some assets

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to say “cuts 2017 forecast,” not “2018 forecast”)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sharpie pen maker Newell Brands said on Thursday it is exploring strategic options for some of its assets that could halve its number of factories and warehouses as well as customer base.

Shares of the company fell 4 percent in premarket trade after Newell cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

The company is exploring strategic options for its businesses including Waddington, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Mapa, Rawlings, Goody and Rubbermaid Outdoor.

The execution of these options would result in a significant reduction in operational complexity, the company said.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

