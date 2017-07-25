FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
Gold miner Newmont's adjusted quarterly profit jumps 60 pct
2017年7月25日 / 中午12点16分 / 11 天前

Gold miner Newmont's adjusted quarterly profit jumps 60 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp, the world's second-biggest gold producer by market value, reported a 60 percent jump in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as production improved.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $248 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $155 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

Newmont's revenue rose to $1.88 billion from $1.67 billion a year earlier as gold production grew 13.3 percent to 1.4 million ounces in the quarter. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

